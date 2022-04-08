Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

KP loves the darts and Vettel hitches a ride – Friday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Elsewhere, Ellen White reached another landmark and Gareth Bale had golf on his mind.

KP loves the darts and Vettel hitches a ride – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 8.

Football

Kalvin Phillips loves the darts!

Cristiano Ronaldo was immortalised in print.

Ellen White raised her bat.

Leicester were ready to toast Khun Vichai.

Nathan Patterson began the road to recovery.

Wales, golf, etc.

Villa’s hot-shots were in fine form – but spare a thought for Robin Olsen.

Formula One

Sebastian Vettel borrowed a marshal’s scooter to get a lift back to the pits!

Cricket

England captain Heather Knight reflected on their World Cup campaign.

Basketball

No end in sight for LeBron.

Tennis

Genie Bouchard hung out with David Beckham in Miami.

Darts

Michael van Gerwen came out on top in Leeds.

Baseball

Seth Beer x National Beer Day.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News