Football rumours: PSG make offer to Manchester United’s Paul Pogba

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba warming up before the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester.

What the papers say

Paris Saint-Germain have made an offer to Paul Pogba as he approaches the final two months at Manchester United, according to the Manchester Evening News. The paper claims the Ligue 1 club has offered the 29-year-old midfielder less money than his current club to extend his contract. Pogba is understood to be open to joining PSG but would prefer to return to Juventus.

Crystal Palace are open to offers for Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, despite him being their “best player”, the Daily Mail writes. The 29-year-old had previously been steadfast in his decision to not sign a new contract at the club – which expires this summer.

Wales’ Gareth Bale will leave Real Madrid at the end of the season (Simon Galloway/PA)

The Daily Mirror reports via Deportes Cuatro that Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale will leave the club at the end of the season, but no decision has been made on where the 32-year-old’s future lies. The Wales international’s agent confirmed Bale will depart the Spanish giant this summer at the end of his contract, hitting out at Spanish media for comparing him to a “parasite”.

Elsewhere, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid are among several teams monitoring Benfica’s Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez. The Daily Telegraph writes that the Primeira Liga club will want at least £60 million for the 22-year-old who was signed from Almeria in a club-record deal worth around £20 million in 2020.

Social media round-up

Jurgen Klopp addresses Mohamed Salah's "tough period" amid contract concerns https://t.co/MrVeRes0f9 pic.twitter.com/tHWBJ3cKIT — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) April 5, 2022

Man Utd flop Memphis Depay ‘seduced’ by Premier League return with Arsenal among English giants keen on transfer https://t.co/IUiWYVKFMK — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) April 5, 2022

Players to watch

Real Madrid have long had their eyes on PSG’s Kylian Mbappe (Tim Goode/PA)



Kylian Mbappe: 90min reports that Real Madrid are still confident of signing the 23-year-old forward from PSG this summer, despite rumours that he could be staying in Paris with a new deal.