Niamh Charles and Beth England withdraw from England squad due to Covid-19

UK & international sportsPublished:

Both players were asymptomatic following pre-camp testing and have not come into contact with their team-mates at St George’s Park.

Niamh Charles and Beth England have withdrawn from England duty after testing positive for coronavirus.

Manager Sarina Wiegman has not called up any replacements ahead of the Women’s World Cup qualifiers in North Macedonia on Friday and in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

Assistant coach Arjan Veurink also tested positive ahead of the squad joining up.

All three may yet link up with the squad ahead of the Northern Ireland fixture depending on subsequent results.

