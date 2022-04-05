Major blow for Sale as Faf De Klerk’s departure is announced

Faf De Klerk

Faf De Klerk is to depart Sale at the end of the season after a five-year spell at the AJ Bell Stadium during which he has become one of the sport’s biggest stars.

In a blow to the prestige of the Gallagher Premiership following the reduction in salary cap to £5million, De Klerk will leave alongside fellow South Africa 2019 World Cup winner Lood De Jager.

???? ????????? ?Sale Sharks can confirm today that Faf de Klerk and Lood de Jager will leave the club at the end of the 21-22 season. Read more here ? — Sale Sharks ? (@SaleSharksRugby) April 5, 2022

The 30-year-old’s international career had stalled until his stellar form at the Sharks propelled him back into Springboks selection and he has been first choice scrum-half ever since.