Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Football rumours: Aston Villa pushing to sign Kalvin Phillips for record £60m

UK & international sportsPublished:

And a host of clubs are reportedly vying for 15-year-old goalkeeper Jack Thompson.

Leeds Kalvin Phillips is wanted by Aston Villa
Leeds Kalvin Phillips is wanted by Aston Villa

What the papers say

Aston Villa will make another attempt to sign Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips this summer, The Daily Telegraph reports. Three years after Leeds knocked back their bid for the 26-year-old, Steven Gerrard’s side are rumoured to be prepared to pay a record £60million for the England international.

A host of clubs are said to be vying for 15-year-old goalkeeper Jack Thompson. According to the Sun, Derby are hoping to bag a “sizeable fee” for the youngster amid interest from Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea.

Queens Park Rangers’ Jimmy Dunne (left) and Birmingham City George Hall (right) during the Sky Bet Championship match
Birmingham City’s George Hall (right) is being monitored by both Premier League and European clubs (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Another teen star that is the subject of speculation is Birmingham’s Under-18 midfielder George Hall. The Daily Mail reports that the 17-year-old has been targeted by both Premier League and European clubs.

Elsewhere, the Sun writes that Newcastle are lining up a £20m offer to secure Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, 24. The club is also reportedly targeting Watford’s Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr, 24.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Northern Ireland v Norway – UEFA Nations League – Group 1 – League B – Windsor Park
Norway’s Erling Haaland has still not committed to a new club (Liam McBurney/PA)

Erling Haaland: The Spanish outlet Sport writes that Borussia Dortmund’s 21-year-old Norway striker will decide by the end of April if he will join Real Madrid, Barcelona or Manchester City this summer.

Lautaro Martinez: Italian outlet Calciomercato reports that Arsenal and Tottenham are both interested in the 24-year-old but Inter Milan will only sell the Argentina striker if they receive a bid of more than 80m euros (£67.3m).

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News