American Jennifer Kupcho claims first LPGA title at Chevron Championship

Jennifer Kupcho smiles after a birdie putt on the fourth hole during the final round of the LPGA Chevron Championship golf tournament Sunday in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

American Jennifer Kupcho has claimed her first victory on the LPGA Tour with a two-stroke win at the Chevron Championship .

The 24-year-old started the day at Mission Hills six shots in front and then carded a two-over 74 to finish at 14-under, with compatriot Jessica Korda finishing in second.

Kupcho became the first US winner since Brittany Lincicome in 2015.

Following play, she told the press: “I’ve been so close a couple of times. It’s really hard, but here I am.”