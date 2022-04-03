Teenager Carlos Alcaraz claims first Masters 1000 title with victory in Miami

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz secured a maiden ATP Masters 1000 title as he defeated Casper Ruud in straight sets to win the Miami Open.

The 18-year-old Spaniard triumphed 7-5 6-4 against Norway’s Ruud, his fellow first-time Masters 1000 finalist, in an hour and 52 minutes.

Alcaraz bounced back from a slow start to claim the first set, having been 4-1 down, then broke Ruud twice early in the second en route to sealing victory.

He becomes the youngest Miami men’s champion in the event’s history, and the third-youngest ATP Masters 1000 champion.

Alcaraz, who is set to move up to 11th in the ATP rankings, said in his on-court interview: “I have no words to describe how I feel right now, but it is so special to win my first Masters 1000 here in Miami.

“I’m so happy with the win and for sure with my team.