Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert part of Ricketts family bid for Chelsea

CST Survey Results

72% currently do not have confidence that the Ricketts family would run an inclusive & successful club

77% do not support the Ricketts family’s bid

The CST does not currently believe it is in the best interests of our members for the Ricketts bid to succeed. pic.twitter.com/miVQWqChNW

— Chelsea Supporters’ Trust⭐️⭐️ (@ChelseaSTrust) April 2, 2022