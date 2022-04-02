Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Carlos Alcaraz makes first Masters 1000 final with victory over Hubert Hurkacz

UK & international sportsPublished:

The 18-year-old Spaniard won 7-6 (5) 7-6 (2) in just over two hours and said playing the final was ‘something that you dream of when you are a child’.

Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz has defeated the defending champion at the Miami Open, Hubert Hurkacz, to secure his first ATP Masters final.

The 18-year-old Spaniard won 7-6 (5) 7-6 (2) in just over two hours and said playing the final was “something that you dream of when you are a child”.

“I have a lot of emotions right now,” Alcaraz told ATP after the match.

“I’m going to approach the final like a first round, trying to mask the nerves. I’m going to enjoy it, it’s going to be a great final.”

Hurkacz ended with 23 winners to Alcaraz’s 22 but committed 37 unforced errors.

He will face Norway’s Casper Ruud, who also booked his place in his first Masters 1000 final on Friday with a comfortable win over Francisco Cerundolo.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News