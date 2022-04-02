Carlos Alcaraz makes first Masters 1000 final with victory over Hubert Hurkacz

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz has defeated the defending champion at the Miami Open, Hubert Hurkacz, to secure his first ATP Masters final.

The 18-year-old Spaniard won 7-6 (5) 7-6 (2) in just over two hours and said playing the final was “something that you dream of when you are a child”.

“I have a lot of emotions right now,” Alcaraz told ATP after the match.

“I’m going to approach the final like a first round, trying to mask the nerves. I’m going to enjoy it, it’s going to be a great final.”

Hurkacz ended with 23 winners to Alcaraz’s 22 but committed 37 unforced errors.