On this day in 2017: Johanna Konta becomes first British woman to win Miami Open

UK & international sportsPublished:

Konta put her win down to “life experience” after sinking Caroline Wozniacki.

Wimbledon 2019 – Day Seven – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Johanna Konta became the first British woman to win the Miami Open on this day in 2017 with a 6-4 6-3 victory over Caroline Wozniacki that also lifted her to a career-high seventh in the world rankings.

Konta, who had previously ousted Simona Halep in a marathon quarter-final, put her win down to “life experience” after sinking the experienced Dane.

“I think it was probably a combination of everything, but also a question of maturity,” Konta told wtatennis.com.

Viking Open – Day Nine – Nottingham Tennis Centre
Johanna Konta won the Miami Open crown (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I needed to go through certain life experiences, not just on court, off court as well, to I think make me into the competitor that I am, and also the person off court.”

Konta twice broke Wozniacki in a tense opening set only to be broken back, before Konta’s third break finally secured her the opener.

Wozniacki endured a medical time-out before Konta stepped up her advantage in the second set, breaking then holding for a 5-3 lead to move within one game of the title.

The pressure was all on Wozniacki’s service game and Konta moved to championship point with a blistering return before claiming the title after a Hawkeye check on her winning lob.

