Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Fernandes signs new deal and no April fooling AJ – Friday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Harry Kane also celebrated winning another award.

Fernandes signs new deal and no April fooling AJ – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 1.

Football

Bruno Fernandes signed a new deal at Manchester United.

Another award for Harry Kane.

Jose hailed his Roma squad.

Christian Benteke took a trip down memory lane.

Yaya Toure had a new role.

Cricket

The Great British weather.

Jofra Archer turned 27.

Danni Wyatt relived England’s World Cup semi-final win.

KP got fooled.

Tennis

Naomi Osaka felt grateful.

Darts

Uncanny…

Boxing

AJ was not going to get caught out!

Golf

Sergio Garcia was looking forward to the Masters.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News