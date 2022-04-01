England could face Scotland or Wales alongside USA and Iran at Qatar World Cup

England manager Gareth Southgate faces a potential Battle of Britain in the group stage of the 2022 Qatar World Cup

England potentially face a first-ever ‘Battle of Britain’ at a World Cup finals.

The Three Lions will be up against either Scotland, Wales or Ukraine in the group stage in Qatar, with that play-off path still to be settled in June due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Gareth Southgate’s men will kick off Group B on the tournament’s opening day against Iran, a side they have never faced in a senior competitive international.

They will also face the United States, who they have met twice in the World Cup finals – in 1950 and 2010 – but never beaten.

England have never faced Scotland or Wales at a World Cup finals, but do have recent Euros experience against both sides.

Scotland faced England at Wembley in the group stage of Euro 2020 last June, while Wales and England came together at Euro 2016.

England won that match 2-1 but Wales progressed further in the tournament, reaching the semi-finals.

When Friday’s draw was made, Wales caretaker boss Rob Page said of the potential clash with England on November 29: “It is a mouth-watering tie. Scotland will be thinking the same, but our full focus is on getting there.”

After opening against Iran, England take on the US before finishing off against their currently unknown European opponents.

Upon discovering the outcome of the draw, England captain and striker Harry Kane tweeted: “Always exciting to see who we get in the group! Playing on the opening day will be incredible as well.”

One of his predecessors as Three Lions skipper, Alan Shearer, said on BBC Sport: “Gareth will look at that and think it could have been a lot more difficult.

England and Scotland met at Euro 2020 (Nick Potts/PA)

“He will be happy with that and I’m sure his players will be too.”

Hosts Qatar will kick off the tournament against Ecuador on November 21, whilst elsewhere Group E pitted two former world champions Spain and Germany against each other.

Belgium take on fellow 2018 World Cup semi-finalists Croatia in Group F, while reigning champions France take on Denmark, Tunisia and the winner of intercontinental play-off one, which will be one of Australia, the United Arab Emirates and Peru.