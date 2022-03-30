Notification Settings

Mohamed Salah and Egypt team-mates targeted with lasers during shoot-out loss

UK & international sportsPublished:

Salah was among three Egypt players to miss a spot-kick as Senegal booked their spot in Qatar.

Egypt’s Mohamed Salah missed his penalty against Senegal

Egypt players including Mohamed Salah were targeted with lasers during their penalty shoot-out defeat by Senegal in Tuesday’s World Cup play-off.

Footage showed green lights visible on players’ faces as they stepped up to take their penalties in the crunch game in Dakar.

Salah missed the first spot-kick, while Mostafa Mohamed and Ahmed Sayed were also unsuccessful before Salah’s Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane scored the decisive penalty to book Senegal’s place in Qatar.

The Egypt Football Association posted pictures of the affected players on their Instagram page accompanied by the caption: “It happens to the best.”

In a separate post, the Egypt FA put up pictures apparently showing damage to the team’s bus.

Egypt went into the second leg with a 1-0 advantage, but Hamdi Fathi’s early own goal sent the tie to extra-time, and Senegal secured a repeat of their African Cup of Nations triumph earlier this year.

