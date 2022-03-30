Five substitutions rule set to return to Premier League next season

Tyler Morton comes on

Premier League clubs look set to be allowed to make five substitutions from the start of next season, according to reports.

A discussion on the subject is due to take place at a shareholders meeting between the top flight teams on Thursday.

Previously several Premier League clubs have been against the move to increase the number of substitutions during matches from three to five, but a change appears likely to occur.

IFAB advisory panels recommend making five-substitute option permanent ➡️ News release: https://t.co/mqrrEm1aER pic.twitter.com/Giz6eONViq — The IFAB (@TheIFAB) October 27, 2021

It was the coronavirus pandemic which saw the subject first debated with a temporary amendment to rules when football resumed in the summer of 2020 following its mid-season suspension.

An increase to five substitutions happened in May of that year in response to the congested fixture list and was extended last summer by the International Football Association Board’s advisory panel for a further 18 months before a permanent decision was made in October to keep five changes in place.

The Premier League, despite clubs across Europe following IFAB’s proposal, decided against using the recommendations for the 2020-21 campaign and instead reverted back to three substitutions, which remains the case for the current season after clubs voted on the issue.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola are in favour of five subs (Martin Rickett/PA)

Two of the biggest critics of the league’s decision not to use the two extra substitutions have been Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

It has also regularly been pointed out that an increased number of changes is allowed in European competitions and England’s domestic cups tournaments, but previously the majority of top-flight sides in the lower echelons of the table were against the move due to concerns it favoured teams with bigger squads.