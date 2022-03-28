Notification Settings

Sporting weekend in pictures

UK & international sportsPublished:

Max Verstappen clinched victory in a dramatic Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Chris Ashton equalled a Gallagher Premiership try-scoring record

Chris Ashton equalled the all-time Premiership try-scoring record as he touched down twice in Leicester Tigers’ 22-17 win at Exeter Chiefs.

Ashton scored the 91st and 92nd tries of his career, lifting him above Mark Cueto and level with Tom Varndell at the top of the standings.

While England’s cricket team crashed to a painful defeat in the West Indies, Harry Kane scored the winner for the footballers who edged past Switzerland at Wembley.

Max Verstappen clinched victory in a dramatic Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Josh Warrington stopped Kiko Martinez, and Huddersfield Giants survived a Challenge Cup scare.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Exeter Chiefs v Leicester Tigers – Gallagher Premiership – Sandy Park
Chris Ashton equalled the Premiership all-time try-scoring record as Leicester won at Exeter (David Davies/PA)
Grenada England West Indies Cricket
England crashed to a 10-wicket defeat in the third Test against the West Indies in Grenada (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)
Saudi F1 GP Auto Racing
Max Verstappen clinched victory in a dramatic Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Hassan Ammar/AP)
England v Switzerland – Alzheimer’s Society International – Wembley Stadium
Harry Kane scored England’s second goal in a 2-1 win over Switzerland (Steven Paston/PA)
Republic of Ireland v Belgium – International Friendly – Aviva Stadium
Alan Browne came off the bench to grab Ireland a 2-2 draw against Belgium (Brian Lawless/PA)
Leicester City v Chelsea – Barclays FA Women’s Super League – King Power Stadium
Chelsea cruised to a 9-0 win at Leicester in the WSL (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Barrow Raiders v Huddersfield Giants – Betfred Challenge Cup – Craven Park
Huddersfield Giants were forced to battle for their Challenge Cup victory at Barrow (Will Matthews/PA)
Miami Open Tennis
Cameron Norrie beat Hugo Gaston to advance at the Miami Open (Wilfredo Lee/AP)
Kiko Martinez v Josh Warrington – First Direct Arena
Josh Warrington won his IBF featherweight title clash with Kiko Martinez (Martin Rickett/PA)
France Figure Skating Worlds
Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron set a new world record as they won ice dance gold at the World Figure Skating Championship (Francisco Seco/AP)
Doncaster Races – Saturday March 26th
Silvestre De Sousa rode Johan to victory in the Lincoln at Doncaster (Simon Marper/PA)
