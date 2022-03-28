Chris Ashton equalled a Gallagher Premiership try-scoring record

Chris Ashton equalled the all-time Premiership try-scoring record as he touched down twice in Leicester Tigers’ 22-17 win at Exeter Chiefs.

Ashton scored the 91st and 92nd tries of his career, lifting him above Mark Cueto and level with Tom Varndell at the top of the standings.

While England’s cricket team crashed to a painful defeat in the West Indies, Harry Kane scored the winner for the footballers who edged past Switzerland at Wembley.

Max Verstappen clinched victory in a dramatic Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Josh Warrington stopped Kiko Martinez, and Huddersfield Giants survived a Challenge Cup scare.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Chris Ashton equalled the Premiership all-time try-scoring record as Leicester won at Exeter (David Davies/PA)

England crashed to a 10-wicket defeat in the third Test against the West Indies in Grenada (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

Max Verstappen clinched victory in a dramatic Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Hassan Ammar/AP)

Harry Kane scored England’s second goal in a 2-1 win over Switzerland (Steven Paston/PA)

Alan Browne came off the bench to grab Ireland a 2-2 draw against Belgium (Brian Lawless/PA)

Chelsea cruised to a 9-0 win at Leicester in the WSL (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Huddersfield Giants were forced to battle for their Challenge Cup victory at Barrow (Will Matthews/PA)

Cameron Norrie beat Hugo Gaston to advance at the Miami Open (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Josh Warrington won his IBF featherweight title clash with Kiko Martinez (Martin Rickett/PA)

Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron set a new world record as they won ice dance gold at the World Figure Skating Championship (Francisco Seco/AP)