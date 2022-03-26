Mark McCall expects Owen Farrell to get ‘better from here’ after fine return

Owen Farrell

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall was happy with Owen Farrell’s performance in what was his comeback from injury in his side’s 27-23 victory over Bristol Bears.

Sarries and England captain Farrell was making his first appearance for four months and he kicked 12 points before needing to come off for a head injury assessment in the closing stages at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

McCall admitted the hosts were not at their best, with their third Gallagher Premiership win in a row only being secured after a last-minute Jack Bates try for Bristol was disallowed for a forward pass.

McCall said: “He [Farrell] was at the heart of it, he place-kicked very well, he ran the attack brilliantly and I thought he defended well during the game.

Saracens won at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

“I’m delighted with him and he’ll just get better from here. His best games will be ahead of him, but he was pretty good today.

“We’re obviously really thrilled to get four points and a win from today, but not thrilled with the performance.

“I thought it was an exciting game, but not the kind of exciting game we want it to be or part of, to be honest.

“We were poor defensively today and a lot of credit to Bristol for the problems they caused us, but I thought we did show a lot of resilience in the game to keep coming back and score two important tries either side of half-time.

“With the ball, we were pretty good but without the ball, we weren’t so good.”

Bristol hit the front through tries by Antoine Frisch, Piers O’Conor and Tiff Eden, but scores by Max Malins and Elliot Daly, plus two penalties from Farrell, levelled the match at 20-20 at half-time.

Malins’ second try then put Saracens ahead before Callum Sheedy pulled back three points for the Bears, who came so close to snatching victory.

Their director of rugby Pat Lam said: “It was a great game, a really enjoyable game.

“I had an inkling that it [Bates’ try] was forward, and it was, and I feel for Joycey (Joe Joyce) – he was distraught.

“He did an unbelievable job to get into that position anyway – for a second-rower after 80 minutes, what he did to get there and create the opportunity.

“Joe was obviously upset about it, but it would have been class; two Bristolian boys, him and Jack Bates, who I thought was outstanding.

“He justified his selection, with all the good options we have out there, and he did tremendously well.

“It would have been five points and a great way to finish the game, but I’m proud of the guys.