Patrick Vieira and Wayne Rooney inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame

Wayne Rooney (left) and Patrick Vieira in action

Patrick Vieira and Wayne Rooney have been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

The duo have become the first two inductees of 2022.

Vieira played 307 times in the Premier League, winning the competition three times including as captain of the Arsenal ‘Invincibles’ team, who remain the only club to have won the title without losing a game.

Two players who combined talent and work-rate to become Premier League legends ? It is our pleasure to announce @WayneRooney and @OfficialVieira as the first two 2022 Inductees of the #PLHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/WYv4bfCsgU — Premier League (@premierleague) March 23, 2022

Rooney is the Premier League’s all-time second-highest goalscorer with 208 goals for Manchester United and Everton, he also won the league five times at Old Trafford.

“It’s a huge honour for me to be named in the Premier League Hall of Fame, alongside an incredible group of players who have already been inducted,” Rooney said.

“Growing up, I watched the Premier League as far back as I can remember. My dream was always to become a professional footballer, score goals, and win trophies and I was lucky enough to win the Premier League five times.

“I have so many brilliant memories from my years playing for Everton and Manchester United and I’m really proud of what we achieved.

“To enter the Hall of Fame is very special for me personally and I’m grateful to be recognised.”

The duo have become the ninth and 10th players to be inducted into the Hall of Fame as they join David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, Dennis Bergkamp, Frank Lampard, Roy Keane, Eric Cantona, Thierry Henry and Alan Shearer.

“Being inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame is a fantastic achievement,” Vieira said.

“When I received the news, I thought about being a young boy playing in Senegal, or in a suburb of Paris.

“To be there with the best players in the Premier League, the best league in the world, is bigger than what I was ever thinking about. To have my name around those players makes me proud and makes me realise how good I was.