Fraser Forster returns to England squad for first time since 2017

Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster

Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster has received his first England call-up since 2017.

Sam Johnstone was initially brought into the squad on Monday as a replacement for Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who withdrew with a hip injury.

West Brom goalkeeper Johnstone missed training on Tuesday, though, and on Wednesday withdrew from Gareth Southgate’s squad due to illness.

Tyrick Mitchell is part of the England squad for the first time (Martin Rickett/PA)

The 34-year-old Forster has impressed with Southampton this season but won the last of his six England caps in 2016.

Forster will join Saints team-mates James Ward-Prowse and Kyle Walker-Peters in Southgate’s squad.

Walker-Peters and Tyrick Mitchell received their first senior England call-ups on Monday, when Ollie Watkins and Johnstone were brought in.