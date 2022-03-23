Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Colin Graves vows to back Yorkshire reforms at EGM and says club must ‘move on’

UK & international sportsPublished:

The ECB said it would lift its suspension on the club hosting major matches provided certain conditions were met by the end of March.

Colin Graves
Colin Graves

Former Yorkshire chairman Colin Graves has said he will vote to support reforms proposed following the club’s racism crisis at their delayed extraordinary general meeting on March 31.

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced last month that it would lift its suspension on the club hosting major matches provided certain conditions were met by that date.

But pressure started to mount following two aborted previous attempts to hold the EGM after vice-chairman Robin Smith declared the new chairmanship of Lord Kamlesh Patel invalid.

Christmas Package 2021
Yorkshire were left reeling by Azeem Rafiq’s racism and bullying allegations (PA)

Graves told the BBC: “As a Yorkshire vice-president and member, I have voted to support the changes as outlined by YCCC to its members.

“I really hope that the legal advice taken by the club on these issues is sound and solid.

“The club now needs to move on, and get back to staging international matches and playing cricket at the highest level in England and Wales.”

The conditions stipulated by the ECB include resolving issues relating to rules changes and decisions at the club, and amending rules relating to board elections, including the removal of Graves Trust powers.

Yorkshire’s financial position has become increasingly precarious in the wake of the departure of a number of major sponsors following Rafiq’s racism and bullying claims, raising the importance of the reforms being voted through.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News