Richard Agar steps down as Leeds head coach

Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants – Betfred Super League – Emerald Headingley Stadium

Leeds are to begin the search for a new head coach after Richard Agar stepped down from the role with immediate effect.

Agar, who had been in the job since the sacking of Dave Furner in May 2019, will remain with the club in a role yet to be defined but his assistant Jamie Jones-Buchanan will take charge of preparations for Saturday’s Betfred Challenge Cup sixth-round tie against Castleford at Headingley.

Leeds’ chief executive Gary Hetherington said: “On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to thank Richard for his outstanding effort as head coach of the club.

“We do plan to appoint a new head coach and will apply a comprehensive recruitment process, but there is no predetermined timescale for this appointment.”

Agar was working with NRL side St George Illawarra when he was offered the chance to join Leeds in December 2018 in a newly-created position of head of player development.

However, he stepped into the breach following the departure of Furner and became permanent head coach on a rolling 12-month contract in September 2019.

He guided Leeds to Challenge Cup glory in 2020 but the Rhinos have won just one of their opening six matches this season and Agar dropped enough hints after Friday’s 26-12 defeat by Salford to suggest he was ready to stand down.

Leeds’ assistant coach Jamie Jones-Buchanan will take charge of the side for Saturday’s Challenge Cup tie (Dave Howarth/PA)

In a statement on Monday, he said: “When I first took on the head coach’s job three years ago, I agreed with Kevin Sinfield and Gary Hetherington that I would do so on the basis that I could help take the team forward.

“I agreed a six-month rolling contract and I was happy to continue whilst ever we were making progress. However, I don’t feel like I am having the impact I would hope to on the squad.

“I am proud of our record over the last three years. The club was in a tough position when I took over, we battled against relegation before facing the unprecedented challenges of Covid and an injury-ravaged squad last season.

“On the field, we won the Challenge Cup at Wembley, reached the play-offs in the last two seasons and saw the emergence of a number of highly promising young players.

“I really believe we have a strong squad who have the potential to achieve this year. They are working hard in training every day but unfortunately this has not materialised into results and ultimately that responsibility rests with me.”