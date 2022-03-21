Aubameyang makes a point and Knight expresses relief – Monday’s sporting social

So happy to be back with the national team. The last few days obviously haven’t been easy after the burglary at my home and the Champions League exit, so it feels great to be reunited with my @equipedefrance family and concentrate on doing what I love again. Allez les Bleus!?? pic.twitter.com/oLHziYinDL

— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) March 21, 2022