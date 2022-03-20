Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man City and Liverpool on course for FA Cup semi-final clash at Wembley

UK & international sportsPublished:

Both teams are chasing multiple trophies as the season reaches its conclusion.

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola could come face-to-face at Wembley
Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola could come face-to-face at Wembley

Manchester City were handed a potential FA Cup semi-final against Premier League title rivals Liverpool after reaching the last four on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s side were drawn against the winners of the quarter-final between the Merseysiders and Nottingham Forest after booking their place in the last four with a 4-1 win at Southampton.

The other semi-final pitted Chelsea, victors at Middlesbrough on Saturday, against Crystal Palace, who thrashed Everton 4-0 at Selhurst Park a day later.

  • Manchester City v Nottingham Forest/Liverpool
  • Chelsea v Crystal Palace

The line-up was due to be completed after Liverpool’s clash with Forest at the City Ground on Sunday evening.

The semi-finals will be played on the weekend of April 16-17.

City lead the Premier League by just a point from Carabao Cup winners Liverpool, a side they could also meet in this season’s Champions League final.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News