Sir Martin Broughton vows Chelsea will never have to fight for future again

Sir Martin Broughton

Sir Martin Broughton has vowed Chelsea would never again face another fight for their future should he win the battle to buy the Stamford Bridge club.

The former British Airways chairman has submitted his consortium bid to buy Chelsea, alongside fellow Blues fan and World Athletics president Lord Sebastian Coe.

Major US financier Michael Klein has a prominent role in Broughton’s bid, that pledges to keep Chelsea at European football’s pinnacle.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe, pictured, has thrown his weight behind Sir Martin Broughton’s bid to buy Chelsea (Mike Egerton/PA)

Roman Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale on March 2, amid Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian-Israeli billionaire was sanctioned by Downing Street last week, with the Government claiming to have proven the 55-year-old’s links to Vladimir Putin.

Abramovich’s UK assets are all frozen barring Chelsea, but the Blues must operate under a strict Government licence.

Amid a proposal to put fans at the centre of club decision-making, Broughton pledged to stop Chelsea ever suffering again from geopolitical shifts.

“The plan will guarantee that the club is never beholden to a single individual or sovereign wealth fund, ensuring that the club never faces a crisis like this again,” read a statement outlining Broughton’s plans.

Broughton acted as Liverpool chairman in 2010 to oversee the Reds’ sale to current owners the Fenway Sports Group, who have ushered in sustained success at Anfield.

Roman Abramovich, pictured, will sell Chelsea after 19 years owning the Blues (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The former British American Tobacco chairman worked with state-owned bank RBS Group on that takeover, leaving him as the sole person with UK experience of working with Government on a football takeover.

That prior experience could bolster his candidacy for Chelsea, while double Olympic gold winner Coe’s sports business and politics acumen is a genuine coup.

“I am assembling a team that will ensure the future success and financial stability of a club I’ve supported for more than 60 years,” Sir Martin commented.

“We will secure a prompt purchase and smooth transition, with funds readily available for the immediate takeover of the club and immediate investment in the team, facilities, and commercial opportunities.

“I believe I am the right person to lead Chelsea Football Club as we start this new chapter for the club.

“I have a track record of success in boardrooms throughout my career and I have done this before. I remain the only person to have effected a change of ownership at a major football club in a similar situation, which I did at Liverpool 12 years ago.

Graffiti calls on the Government to take their hands off Chelsea after Downing Street imposed sanctions on Blues owner Roman Abramovich (Yui Mok/PA)

“But most importantly, as a lifelong fan, I am committed to ensuring Chelsea maintains its pre-eminent position at the top of European football and making sure we put fans first.”

Broughton’s statement insisted his consortium has the wherewithal to complete a quick takeover of Chelsea, which will be vital to put the club back onto a normal operational footing.

Pledging an “immediate commitment to invest” in players, facilities and commercial opportunities, the statement also insisted on: “Moving quickly to resume all normal operations at the club, avoid catastrophic delays, and protect fans, employees, players and sponsors.”