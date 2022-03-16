Novak Djokovic clear to play at French Open under current restrictions

Novak Djokovic file photo

Novak Djokovic will be able to defend his French Open title in May as things stand, according to tournament director Amelie Mauresmo.

Djokovic was denied the right to enter Australia for the year’s first grand slam due to his unvaccinated status and was also ruled out of a tournament in Indian Wells for the same reason.

However, France largely lifted coronavirus restrictions this week, with the exception of certain areas such as hospitals and nursing homes.

Novak Djokovic has won 20 career grand slam titles (John Walton/PA)

And Mauresmo told a press conference on Wednesday: “As things stand, nothing stands in the way of Djokovic taking part in the French Open.”

Officials are planning for the grounds to be at full capacity for the tournament for the first time in two years, with half a million tickets already sold.

However, organisers conceded that their plans – and by extension the participation of Djokovic – could be put back in doubt should rising case numbers prompt any of the restrictions to be reintroduced.

French tennis federation president Gilles Moretton said: “There’s still a virus circulating, and we have to be cautious.

“If things were to happen again and the government would take new measures, we would not be excluded from these measures.”

Djokovic has steadfastly refused to consider vaccination, indicating that he would rather jeopardise his hold on the world number one ranking and his pursuit of a 21st career grand slam crown than get a jab.