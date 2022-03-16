Max Verstappen will thrive as defending champion, predicts Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel has warned Lewis Hamilton that he expects Max Verstappen to flourish as Formula One’s defending world champion.

Hamilton and Red Bull driver Verstappen are set to renew their rivalry when the season fires up in Bahrain on Sunday.

Verstappen 24, will line up on the grid as the reigning champion for the first time in his career after he beat Hamilton at last December’s hotly-disputed finale in Abu Dhabi.

Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to win the 2021 world championship (PA)

And Vettel, who won four consecutive titles with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013, expects Verstappen to move to another level with title number one under his belt.

“From what I remember, it is a boost,” said Vettel, 34, ahead of his second campaign as an Aston Martin driver.

“It takes a lot of weight off your shoulders and it is a great feeling to start the season as a world champion.

“You have the number one on your car, which is a privilege and we would all like to be in that position.

“I didn’t see it as an extra burden, but a boost, and Max will probably feel the same.”

F1 2022. You ready for it? ? pic.twitter.com/VXMJIWqb9Q — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) March 14, 2022

Verstappen joins Hamilton, Vettel and Fernando Alonso as the fourth world champion on this season’s 20-man grid.

Alonso successfully defended the maiden title he won with Renault in 2005. And the Spaniard was in agreement with Vettel.

“You start the season with less pressure because you have already accomplished one of your dreams,” said Alonso, 40.

“From now on, it is more fun and you go into the races knowing that you have already won the world championship once.

“Of course, you always try to fight for the second title, but if anything there will be less pressure on Max.”

Mercedes might have won the past eight constructors’ championships – a record-breaking run in F1 – but the Silver Arrows have been unsettled by the sport’s greatest revamp of its technical rules in a generation.

Speaking after last week’s final test in Bahrain, Hamilton said he feared his struggling Mercedes machine would not allow him to fight for victory. In contrast, Verstappen’s Red Bull team appear in good shape.

“We learnt a lot at testing in Barcelona and Bahrain and I’m very excited to turn our attention to racing now,” said Verstappen.

“Everything is so new so there are a lot of unknowns heading into the first race of the season and I’m looking forward to seeing where we are compared to the rest of the grid come qualifying on Saturday.

“The car looks good and as a team we are in a good place.”

Meanwhile, McLaren have confirmed that Daniel Ricciardo will be fit to take part in Sunday’s race following his positive Covid-19 test.