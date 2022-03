Dagenham defender Yoan Zouma charged under Animal Welfare Act

Dagenham defender Yoan Zouma has been charged under the Animal Welfare Act

Dagenham defender Yoan Zouma, the brother of West Ham’s Kurt Zouma, has been charged under the Animal Welfare Act, his club have said.

Yoan Zouma was suspended by Dagenham in February after he filmed his brother Kurt slapping and kicking his own cat.

The National League club confirmed on Wednesday that Yoan Zouma had now been charged by the RSPCA over the incident. Their statement did not mention Kurt Zouma.

“Dagenham & Redbridge FC note the decision of the RSPCA to charge Yoan Zouma under the Animal Welfare Act 2006,” the statement said.

“Whilst Yoan continues to fully co-operate with the RSPCA, as this matter has now progressed further, Dagenham & Redbridge FC feel it is no longer appropriate for either Yoan or the club to make any further statement.

“Dagenham & Redbridge FC maintain their position in that the club continues to condemn all animal cruelty.”

Dagenham did say that the defender would now be available to play for them after his period of suspension.

“Since the allegation, and whilst investigations were taking place, Dagenham & Redbridge FC took the decision that Yoan should not play football for the club,” the statement continued.

Yoan Zouma’s brother, West Ham defender Kurt (pictured) has continued to play for the Hammers since the incident (Zac Goodwin/PA Images).

“Four weeks have now elapsed however since the incident, and the club feels that any further suspension from the team would be detrimental to both the club and Yoan. A decision has been made therefore for Yoan to be available to play.

“The club reserves the right to take further action if deemed necessary after conclusion of the court proceedings.”

Kurt Zouma has continued to play for West Ham since the incident, but has been on the receiving end of booing, including from Hammers fans.