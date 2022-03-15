Max Malins dropped from England squad to face France in Six Nations finale

Max Malins in action for England

Max Malins will miss the climax to England’s Guinness Six Nations after being omitted from the 28-man squad taken to Paris for Saturday’s clash with France.

Malins has started all four previous matches in the tournament but is now dropped, leaving Elliot Daly, Louis Lynagh and Joe Marchant as the options to replace him on the right wing.

The 25-year-old Saracen was heavily involved in the opener against Scotland, emerging as one of England’s most effective runners in the defeat at Murrayfield, but has struggled to impose himself since.