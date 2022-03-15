Christian Eriksen back in Denmark squad nine months after cardiac arrest

Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen has been named in the Denmark squad for this month’s international friendlies, nine months after suffering a cardiac arrest during Euro 2020.

The 30-year-old was “gone” for five minutes after his heart stopped during Denmark’s clash with Finland last June, but was resuscitated and an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) was fitted, allowing him to continue his career.

He signed for Brentford in January and has since played three times, making back-to-back 90-minute appearances and bagging an assist in Saturday’s win over Burnley.

Eriksen tilbage i landsholdstruppen!Landstræner, Kasper Hjulmand, har netop offentliggjort truppen til de kommende testkampe mod hhv. Holland og Serbien, hvor Christian Eriksen var på listen over de 23 udvalgte.#ForDanmark #landsholdet #herrelandsholdet pic.twitter.com/5lxfEVG9su — Fodboldlandsholdene ?? (@dbulandshold) March 15, 2022

That has been enough for head coach Kasper Hjulmand to bring him straight back into the squad for matches against Holland on March 26 and Serbia three days later.

It is sure to be an emotional return for the playmaker, whose side went on to reach the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

The match against Serbia will be Eriksen’s first return to Parken, where the incident happened in a group game against Finland.

Eriksen has resurrected his career at Brentford (Aaron Chown/PA)

A statement on the Danish football association’s website read: “Now we do not have to wait or wonder anymore.

“Christian Eriksen was in fact on the list of the 23 selected by national coach Kasper Hjulmand during today’s national team selection.