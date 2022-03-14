Jack Willis given opportunity to train his way into an England comeback

Jack Willis has been included in an England squad for the first time in a year

Jack Willis will be given the opportunity to train his way to a stunning England comeback in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with France in Paris.

Willis has been picked in an England squad for the first time since suffering a sickening knee injury when illegally rolled out of a ruck by Italy’s Sebastian Negri in the 2021 Championship.

The 25-year-old breakdown specialist had torn the MCL off the bone in two places, as well as sustaining extensive meniscus damage, and he only made his comeback for Wasps last month.

Jack Willis is treated for a serious injury after being the victim of a ‘crocodile roll’ by Italy (David Davies/PA)

Now that Tom Curry has been ruled out against France after incurring a hamstring problem in the 32-15 defeat by Ireland that ended England’s title prospects, he has been told by Eddie Jones that he could be involved at the Stade de France.

The more likely option is that Sam Underhill is restored to the back row for his first appearance of the Six Nations having overcome his concussion issues, but Willis has been offered sight of the seven jersey by Jones.

“Jack is obviously an option but I’d need to see him train tomorrow (Tuesday). If he trains well tomorrow then he could be an option,” Jones said.

Welcome back Jack ??@jackswillis7 is back training with the England squad this week following his knee injury against Italy in 2021 ? pic.twitter.com/JA2GW737pZ — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 14, 2022

“He’s shown a lot of resilience and a lot of determination. I was really pleased watching him play against Northampton yesterday.