Ronaldo back with a bang as Reds roll on – 5 things we learned in Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo

It was a weekend of contrasting fortunes in the Premier League for Merseyside’s clubs, with Liverpool keeping up their title bid and Everton dragged deeper into the relegation dogfight.

Cristiano Ronaldo produced a vintage display to inspire Manchester United to a thrilling 3-2 victory over Tottenham, while Brentford, Leeds and Watford enjoyed vital wins in the battle against the drop.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the main talking points from the latest round of top-flight fixtures.

Remorseless Reds keep pressure on Manchester City

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring his side’s second goal against Brighton (Nick Potts/PA)

Following their midweek loss to Inter Milan in the Champions League, Jurgen Klopp’s side immediately got back to winning ways with a 2-0 victory at Brighton, their eighth in a row in the Premier League. Luis Diaz scored the opening goal and continues to look like one of the best pieces of business ever conducted in a January transfer window, while Mohamed Salah’s penalty means he has recorded 20 goals in a season for the fourth time in his five years at the club. The gap to leaders Manchester City was again cut to three points ahead of their trip to Crystal Palace on Monday.

Referees in the spotlight

Liverpool’s Luis Diaz scores against Brighton despite being caught by goalkeeper Robert Sanchez (Nick Potts/PA)

Diaz headed Liverpool in front at Brighton despite being clattered by home goalkeeper Robert Sanchez in the process. Remarkably, Sanchez was not even shown a yellow card by referee Mike Dean, who was not advised to check the pitchside monitor by the VAR. Chelsea forward Kai Havertz, meanwhile, was booked by referee David Coote for catching Dan Burn in the face with his elbow, but Newcastle fans who felt he should have been sent off had even more to complain about when the German grabbed the late winner at Stamford Bridge.

Ronaldo rolls back the years

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo scores his first goal of the game against Tottenham (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ronaldo missed Manchester United’s derby defeat with a hip problem, but the 37-year-old was back with a bang and a match-winning hat-trick against Tottenham. The Portuguese star lit up Old Trafford with a stunning opener from 25 yards and restored the home side’s lead after Harry Kane had equalised from the penalty spot. Harry Maguire’s own goal threatened to give the visitors a point but Ronaldo had other ideas and completed his hat-trick with a thumping header in front of the Stretford End.

Emotions come to the surface at London Stadium

West Ham United’s Andriy Yarmolenko reacts after scoring against Aston Villa (John Walton/PA)

Andriy Yarmolenko was understandably emotional after firing West Ham into the lead against Aston Villa. The Ukraine forward was back in the Hammers squad for the first time since being granted compassionate leave due to the war in his homeland. Yarmolenko received a standing ovation from both sets of fans as he came on as a 53rd-minute substitute for Michail Antonio and the 32-year-old, whose family are still in Ukraine, was in tears after his goal. It was a memorable, poignant moment in an otherwise forgettable match won 2-1 by the home side.

Everton in freefall as relegation battle tightens

Everton manager Frank Lampard reacts on the touchline during the defeat to Wolves (Martin Rickett/PA)