Andy Murray suffers straight-sets defeat to Alexander Bublik in Indian Wells

UK & international sportsPublished:

The three-time major winner was beaten 7-6 (9) 6-3 in the second round.

Andy Murray was beaten in Indian Wells by Alexander Bublik
Andy Murray exited the BNP Paribas Open at the second-round stage after losing in straight sets to Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik.

The former British number one was beaten 7-6 (9) 6-3 in just over two hours in Indian Wells on Sunday.

The three-time grand slam winner had three set-points as a tight first set went to a tie-break but was unable to convert and world number 33 Bublik edged ahead.

The Scot then spurned two break points in the opening game of the second set before being broken himself in the fourth game.

He dug deep to save three break points in the sixth game but could not force his way back into the match and Bublik closed out victory.

