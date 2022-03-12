Harriet Dart upsets Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina to make third round for first time

Harriet Dart serves

Harriet Dart rallied from a set down at Indian Wells to defeat former world number three Elina Svitolina of Ukraine and progress to the third round for the first time in her career.

The 12th-seeded Ukrainian broke the Briton four times in the opening set at the BNP Paribas Open before Dart steadied herself in the second.

The British number three, ranked 122nd, managed to break Svitolina three times consecutively to lead 5-3 then smashed a crucial ace to claim the set.

Dart rushed out to a 3-0 lead in the decider but Svitolina scraped back some points before the match – which took two hours and 17 minutes – finished 2-6 6-3 6-3 in the qualifier’s favour.

Kaia Kanepi will face Dart next after the Estonian needed just 81 minutes to upset 22nd seed Belinda Bencic 6-4 6-3.

Liam Broady, meanwhile, failed to progress past the first round despite taking a set off Miomir Kecmanovic.

The Serbian has now won both his encounters against Broady following the 6-4 4-6 6-4 encounter in California on Friday.