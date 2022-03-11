Emma Raducanu overcomes injury fears to win Indian Wells opener

Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu shrugged off injury concerns to claim a highly encouraging 6-1 3-6 6-1 win over Caroline Garcia at Indian Wells.

The 19-year-old feared she might have to miss one of the biggest tournaments on the calendar after picking up a leg injury in Mexico just over two weeks ago.

But she defied expectations by bouncing back in time to play at the BNP Paribas Open and delivered an impressive performance to sink the former world number four in a decisive final set.

First of many ?@EmmaRaducanu tallies a maiden win in Indian Wells, taking care of Garcia 6-1, 3-6, 6-1#IndianWells pic.twitter.com/fyKjKAduLT — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 11, 2022

It was a timely win for Raducanu, coming after a difficult start to the year which saw her battle coronavirus as well as blisters that hampered her progress at the Australian Open.

Raducanu was in full control as she raced through the first set and looked likely to make short work of her opponent when she broke immediately at the start of the second.

But Garcia battled her way back into the match and there were fears the British number one’s testing start to the new campaign was set to continue.