North-east cup tie sets penalties world record with marathon shoot-out

A record penalty shoot-out took place between Washington and Bedlington

Northern League clubs Washington and Bedlington created history on Wednesday night with a record-breaking penalty shoot-out.

Spot-kicks were required after the Ernest Armstrong Memorial Cup first-round tie finished 3-3 at the Ford Quarry Football Hub in Sunderland.

Washington prevailed but only after a marathon shoot-out that saw 54 penalties taken and 49 scored, with the hosts’ 25-24 success setting a new world record.

Here are tonight’s full time scores and attendances from the @EbacUK Northern Football League competitions, including a monster penalty shootout win ?. #ENLScores #ENLCrowds pic.twitter.com/B6aQEqMK5F — Ebac Northern Football League (@theofficialnl) March 9, 2022

The Guinness World Records previously listed the longest shoot-out as 48 attempts from a 2005 Namibian Cup clash between KK Palace and Civics, which ended 17-16 to the former.

The British record is understood to have occurred in October when Old Wulfrunians defeated Lane Head 19-18 after 44 attempts in a JW Hunt Cup tie

Washington and Bedlington play in Division Two of the Northern League – the 10th tier of England’s football pyramid.

Another 3 goals last night?? Then to set a world record penalty shootout? https://t.co/TDz1GTUzgX — Brad Chisholm (@bradchizzy2001) March 10, 2022

Bradley Chisholm opened the scoring for the home side and added another before the break but Bedlington hit back in the minutes before and after half-time.

Austin Barbour hit a brace, sandwiched in between Hener Mateus’ effort, to put the visitors in control but a stoppage-time penalty by Chisholm completed his hat-trick and ensured the scores were level at the end of 90 minutes.