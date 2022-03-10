Kyle Sinckler v Tadhg Furlong – prop contest central to England-Ireland fixture

Kyle Sinckler and Tadhg Furlong

Rugby’s pre-eminent tighthead prop and a respected challenger to his throne will face off at Twickenham on Saturday when Kyle Sinckler and Tadhg Furlong collide in a Guinness Six Nations clash between England and Ireland.

The two sides are France’s closest challengers in the race for the title and this weekend’s meeting will have a significant bearing on both teams’ campaigns.

Here, the PA news agency examines a contest that will help shape the outcome of the clash.

Kyle Sinckler – Bristol and England

Sinckler reached a half century of caps against Wales in round three and, if he continues to develop his game, he could emerge as England’s greatest tighthead prop. Sinckler’s scrummaging remains a work in progress but has grown significantly since making his debut in 2016, while maturity has brought with it a more measured temperament compared to the rookie front row with a short fuse. His points of difference, however, are his athleticism and handling. A powerful carrier at close quarters, Sinckler can also pick sharp lines, with his pace sweeping him past defenders. England also use his soft hands to good effect and Sinckler is every inch the modern prop.

Tadhg Furlong – Leinster and Ireland

Tadhg Furlong is among the first names on Ireland’s team-sheet (Niall Carson/PA)

Position: Tighthead prop

Age: 29

Caps: 55

Lions caps: 6 (6 starts)

Debut: v Wales, 2015

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 19st 8lbs

Points: 25 (Tries 5)