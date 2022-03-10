Gerwyn Price withdraws from Thursday’s Premier League action with hand injury

Gerwyn Price has withdrawn from Thursday's Cazoo Premier League night at The Brighton Centre with an injured hand.

Under the rules of the tournament Joe Cullen is awarded a 6-0 win in the quarter-finals, and progresses into the semi-finals.

Full story ?https://t.co/GLwXVR13Pr pic.twitter.com/faDc9vlERq

— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) March 10, 2022