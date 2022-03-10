Notification Settings

Gerwyn Price withdraws from Thursday’s Premier League action with hand injury

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Welsh world number two was due to play Joe Cullen in Brighton.

Gerwyn Price has withdrawn with a hand injury
Gerwyn Price has withdrawn from the fifth round of darts’ Premier League on Thursday night after suffering a hand injury.

The Welsh world number two was due to play Joe Cullen in Brighton, who will now be awarded a 6-0 win in the opening round of the night.

A PDC statement read: “The Welshman informed the PDC of his decision at 1600 GMT on Thursday, having travelled to Brighton on Wednesday and attempted to practise ahead of his scheduled match with Joe Cullen.

“Following the withdrawal, under the rules of the tournament Cullen is awarded a 6-0 win in the quarter-finals, and progresses into the semi-finals to play either Michael van Gerwen or James Wade.”

