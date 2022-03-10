Finn Russell v Paolo Garbisi – a look at Scotland and Italy’s stand-off battle

Finn Russell and Paolo Garbisi

Italy and Scotland meet at Stadio Olimpico on Saturday in a Guinness Six Nations clash between two sides who have struggled at times in the opening matches of the tournament.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the battle between the two stand-offs, Paolo Garbisi and Finn Russell.

(PA graphic)

Paolo Garbisi – Montpellier and Italy

Paolo Garbisi, right, made his Italy debut against Ireland in 2020 (Brian Lawless/PA)

Position: Stand-off

Age: 21

Caps: 16

Debut: v Ireland, October 2020

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 13st 12lbs

Points: 90 (1 try)

Described earlier this week by Scotland hooker Stuart McInally as being as good as any fly-half in the tournament, Garbisi represents Italy’s main threat. Still in the early phase of his international career, the 21-year-old Venetian has thrived since making his debut for his country almost 18 months ago. Garbisi’s impressive form for Benetton helped earn him a big move to Montpellier last year and he is currently keeping World Cup winner Handre Pollard out of the No.10 jersey at his club side. If Scotland can keep him subdued, they will have a good chance of claiming victory.

Finn Russell – Racing 92 and Scotland

Finn Russell has had an underwhelming tournament so far (David Davies/PA)

Position: Stand-off

Age: 29

Caps: 61

Debut: v USA, June 2014

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 13st 10lbs

Points: 226 (7 tries)