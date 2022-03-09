Jack Wilshere sees the funny side – Wednesday’s sporting social

So the Mankad is no longer unfair & is now a legitimate dismissal.

Hasn’t it always been a legitimate dismissal & whether it is unfair is subjective?

I think it is unfair & wouldn’t consider it, as IMO, dismissing a batter is about skill & the Mankad requires zero skill. https://t.co/TuVLuHNDLn

— Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) March 9, 2022