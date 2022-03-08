Notification Settings

Great Britain face tough battle to reach wheelchair curling final in Beijing

UK & international sportsPublished:

Skip Hugh Nibloe, Gregor Ewan, David Melrose, Meggan Dawson-Farrell and Gary Smith boosted their chances with a 10-5 victory over Estonia on Tuesday.

David Melrose competes in the wheelchair curling

Great Britain face a battle to qualify for the semi-finals of the wheelchair curling after mixed results on day four of the Winter Paralympics.

Skip Hugh Nibloe, Gregor Ewan, David Melrose, Meggan Dawson-Farrell and Gary Smith boosted their chances with a 10-5 victory over Estonia on Tuesday morning.

But they then suffered a 6-4 defeat to Sweden in the evening session to drop to seventh in the standings, with the top four teams advancing to the semi-finals.

Great Britain fought back from 6-0 down to trail 6-3 in the final end and were lying three, before two of their stones were taken out by Sweden’s hammer.

Scott Meenagh made it back-to-back top-10 finishes in the biathlon as he equalled his best Paralympic result in the middle distance event.

Meenagh matched his result in Saturday’s sprint biathlon by finishing ninth in a time of 33 minutes, 11.7 seconds, with team-mate Callum Deboys down in 18th.

“That was a really fun race today, I enjoyed every moment of it,” Meenagh said.

Scott Meenagh
Scott Meenagh on the shooting range in the middle distance sitting para biathlon at the Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre (IOC/OIS handout/PA)

“There was a lot of misses out there which kept it very competitive. (I’m) disappointed to have joined the group with all those misses, but that’s biathlon.

“I felt like I skied really well and kept myself in the race right up until the very last lap and I think – for me – that all I can ask for is just to be in the conversation.

“The sun’s out and I really enjoyed it, feeling pretty inspired for the last couple of races out here in Beijing.”

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

