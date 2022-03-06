Notification Settings

Shane Warne to be honoured with state funeral

UK & international sportsPublished:

The cricketing great died on Friday aged 52.

The world of cricket continues to mourn the loss of Shane Warne
Australia will hold a state funeral for Shane Warne.

The Warne family have accepted the offer of a public funeral for the cricketing great, who died of a heart attack aged 52 on Friday.

Australian MP Daniel Andrews, the Premier of Victoria, said on social media that the occasion would be an opportunity for the country to honour the sporting superstar.

“I’ve spoken with the Warne family again today and they have accepted my offer of a State Funeral to remember Shane,” Andrews posted on Twitter.

“It will be an opportunity for Victorians to pay tribute to his contribution to his sport, to our state and the country. Details will be finalised in the coming days.”

Tributes have flooded in from across the world following the shock death of one of sport’s most charismatic and loved figures.

Flowers are laid at the statue of Shane Warne outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground
Flowers are laid at the statue of Shane Warne outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP).

Fans have continued to lay floral tributes at the Melbourne Cricket Ground’s Shane Warne statue, while the stadium’s Great Southern Stand will be renamed the SK Warne Stand in the spin king’s honour.

Warne shot to global fame with the ‘ball of the century’ to bamboozle and dismiss Mike Gatting in the 1993 Ashes series against England.

He went on to claim 708 Test wickets, the second-highest haul in history, in a 15-year career spanning 145 matches.

The bullish spinner also racked up 293 one-day international wickets, helping Australia win the 1999 World Cup.

