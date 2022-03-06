Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

On this day in 2015: Katarina Johnson-Thompson celebrates gold and GB record

UK & international sportsPublished:

The then 22-year-old broke Jessica Ennis-Hill’s British record to take the title.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson celebrates
Katarina Johnson-Thompson celebrates

Katarina Johnson-Thompson celebrated gold and claimed the British record in the pentathlon at the athletics European Indoor Championships in Prague, on this day in 2015.

The then 22-year-old broke Jessica Ennis-Hill’s British record to take the title, but fell agonisingly short of the world record.

Johnson-Thompson amassed 5,000 points, just falling short of Ukrainian Nataliya Dobrynska’s haul of 5,013, to land the first major title of her career.

On this day in 2015, Katarina Johnson-Thompson won gold at the European Athletics indoor championships in Prague
On this day in 2015, Katarina Johnson-Thompson won gold at the European Athletics indoor championships in Prague (Martin Rickett/PA)

The previous year, a stress fracture to her foot ruled her out of the Commonwealth Games and European Championships.

Johnson-Thompson got her campaign off to a flying start with her third then-personal best over the 60 metres hurdles in less than three weeks, before setting a then-new championship record to win her second event, the high jump.

In the shot put she dropped to second overall, before scoring a then-championship best on her first attempt at the long jump.

In the 800m, needing two minutes 11.86 seconds to break the world record, Johnson-Thompson looked on course for the first three laps, but fell off the pace as her legs tired.

She still came home in time to break Ennis-Hill’s mark by 35 points, though.

Ennis-Hill’s three-year-old British record of 4,965 points was consigned to history, but immediately afterwards Johnson-Thompson was left wanting the world record title.

“I was gutted, instant regret,” she said at the time.

“If someone had said to me, ‘You’ve got 5,000 points and a gold medal’, at the beginning of the day I would have taken it, but because everything was going so well and I was so close, I think that’s what made me so sad.

Johnson-Thompson got her campaign off to a flying start with her third then-personal best over the 60 metres hurdles in less than three weeks, before setting a then-new championship record to win her second event, the high jump
Johnson-Thompson set a then-new championship record to win her second event, the high jump (David Davies/PA)

“I could have got it if I had pushed a little bit more. It’s regretful, but its still a good score. It’s just that I accumulated all those points to get to that moment where I could actually achieve it.

“It’s been a long day. I got up at 6 o’clock and we didn’t get much rest.

“You forget I had a hurdles PB today and that’s great. Just because it all blends into one, all I was thinking about was the disappointment of not getting the world record.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News