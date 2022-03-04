The key talking points ahead of this weekend’s Premier League fixtures

Manchester City host neighbours United on Sunday

The Premier League returns this weekend following some exciting midweek action in the FA Cup.

Here, the PA news agency picks out five of the main talking points heading into gameweek 28.

Marsch makes his Leeds bow

? ????? ??????: “The process has been incredibly smooth, because the people have been so amazing. I’ve worked with some incredible teams, but this team here is remarkable.” pic.twitter.com/9dLCXuZc6V — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 3, 2022

An alarming recent run has led Leeds to drop like a stone and the club to take the difficult decision to end popular Marcelo Bielsa’s highly successful three-and-a-half-year spell in charge. The fact the club spoke immediately about a permanent tribute to the Argentinian underlines just how much the 66-year-old meant around Elland Road, where he ended the club’s long wait for a Premier League return. But the focus now is on injecting new life into their survival hopes, with newly-appointed boss Jesse Marsch heading to Leicester on Saturday lunchtime for his first match in charge. Until recently manager of RB Leipzig, the highly-rated American coach has big shoes to fill at a club that have lost their last four Premier League matches.

Dean Smith looks to suck former club Bees into mire

? Full team news update ahead of tomorrow's game ⬇️#NCFC | #NORBRE — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) March 4, 2022

The teams in relegation danger have concertinaed in recent weeks due to fluctuations in form and the fact games in hand have finally been played. Just eight points separate bottom-placed Norwich and Newcastle in 14th as the season enters the home straight. Dean Smith’s Canaries are in the most precarious position and have lost three straight league matches, including last Friday’s meek performance at Southampton where they were fortunate to escape with a 2-0 defeat. Saturday sees Smith host former club Brentford, who are in need of a victory themselves having seen a fine start to the season peter out. Thomas Frank’s Bees are 15th and seven points better off than Norwich ahead of the Carrow Road six-pointer.

Title-chasing Liverpool host West Ham

West Ham have enjoyed quite the season, entering March fifth in the Premier League and with Europa League knockout football to look forward to. In truth, the Hammers have done well to maintain that momentum given their squad is paper thin in places and Wednesday’s 3-1 FA Cup loss against a heavily-rotated Southampton side should set off alarm bells. David Moyes’ already-stretched group will be tested for the rest of the month as the last-16 matches against Sevilla come between key league matches, with an unenviable trip to Liverpool lying in wait on Saturday evening. Jurgen Klopp’s men are in fine form right now and the newly-crowned Carabao Cup champions are breathing down Manchester City’s neck.

United look for another City shock

Manchester United have found themselves in the uncomfortable position of looking enviously at the success achieved by neighbours Manchester City since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. They have won four Premier League titles since the Scot bowed out as champion in 2013, with the Red Devils failing to muster a sustained title challenge since and in midst of a relative trophy drought stretching back to 2017. United have, though, had a knack of winning at the Etihad Stadium in recent years, including last season’s 2-0 triumph against the eventual champions. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick will attempt to replicate that feat on Sunday, knowing victory in the 187th Manchester derby would provide a massive boost in their top-four charge. City lost 3-2 to Tottenham in their last home game but the bookmakers, unsurprisingly, do not expect another loss given Pep Guardiola’s men boast a 19-point cushion over their city rivals.

Helter-skelter Spurs host Toffees

Antonio Conte’s Tottenham host Everton (Zac Goodwin/PA)