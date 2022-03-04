Anya Shrubsole: Positive result in Australia camp has everyone on high alert

England’s Anya Shrubsole

England’s Anya Shrubsole says a positive Covid-19 test in the Australia squad has “put everyone on high alert” on the eve of the two sides’ Women’s World Cup opener in New Zealand.

Australian all-rounder Ash Gardner has been forced to isolate for 10 days under the ICC and New Zealand government’s health rules after returning positive RAT and PCR tests earlier this week.

While the rest of the Australian camp returned negative tests, it means Gardner will miss Australia and England’s opening match in Hamilton on Saturday, as well as Australia’s second match against Pakistan.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Shrubsole said Gardner’s positive result was a reminder to everyone playing in the tournament that Covid “isn’t going to go away”.

She said: “First and foremost, my thoughts go to Ash. No one wants anyone in any team to get Covid and have to isolate, so I can imagine it’s pretty gutting for her and hopefully she’ll only miss a couple of games.

“I’d have been amazed if it was a Covid-free tournament. You obviously have your fingers crossed and hope that, but I guess it just puts everyone on high alert. You know that it’s always a possibility.

“It’s been two years now and Covid isn’t going to go away. Fingers crossed there isn’t too much of it around and we can have a really good tournament.”

Despite the positive test, Shrubsole was adamant that stricter health measures, such as bio-secure bubbles, were not necessary.

“Having been involved in some really strict Covid bubbles, my answer would be no,” she said.

“They’re really, really challenging and I think to ask players to do that over and over and over again just isn’t sustainable.

Our Women’s World Cup squad arrived in Hamilton today ahead of our opening Cricket World Cup game on Saturday!#TeamEngland | #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/sYHPeUOvOB — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 3, 2022

“We have to find a way, globally, with governing bodies or whatever when they have series, to make it work with a bit of a backdrop of Covid.

“I’m absolutely gutted for Ash that it’s happened to her, but I do think it’s inevitable and I don’t think the answer is really strict bio-secure bubbles because they’re just not realistic over a long period of time.”

As for the match itself, Shrubsole insisted England were not haunted by their recent Ashes failure, in which the tourists failed to win a match, and were “in as good a place as we can be” to open their tournament on the right foot.

She said: “There’s no getting away from the fact the Ashes was a really difficult tour, but we know, particularly at the front end of the tour, we played some really good cricket.