Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Sean Dyche motivation and Zach Johnson digs in – Wednesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

The best of the day’s social media posts from the sporting world.

Sean Dyche and Zach Johnson
Sean Dyche and Zach Johnson

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 2.

Football

The Burnley ‘gaffer’ wished BBC Radio 1’s Jordan North well on his rowing mission for Comic Relief.

Middlesbrough were celebrating a famous victory.

It was an emotional occasion as Oleksandr Zinchenko captained Manchester City.

Marcelo Bielsa’s translator at Leeds bid an emotional farewell to the club.

Scotland international Callum Paterson shared some happy news.

Cricket

Sir Andrew Strauss turned 45.

Australia captain Pat Cummins was delighted to be in Pakistan.

Golf

Zach Johnson looked to the future and the pasta.

Tiger Woods had some fun at Phil Mickelson’s expense.

Scott Hend and friends were invisible.

A Masters-winning Ryder Cup captain turned 64.

Tennis

Elina Svitolina thanked the Ukrainian army after victory in Mexico.

Novak Djokovic paid tribute to his departing coach Marian Vajda.

Hot cross buns over pancakes for Johanna Konta.

Winter Paralympics

The torch relay began.

Formula One

Lando Norris had team-mate Daniel Ricciardo shine his shoes…with his glove.

Pierre Gasly enjoyed a night out.

Shot of the day?

Curling

Eve Muirhead was still celebrating.

UFC

Family time for Conor McGregor.

Who wanted to buy Chelsea!

Boxing

Jack Catterall was not happy.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News