Manchester United’s academy launch mental health awareness month

Manchester United’s academy have joined Bayern Munich and Benfica to launch a cross-club mental health awareness month, with Harry Maguire to take a hands on role as ambassador of the initiative.

The Red Devils will use a range of activities aimed at raising awareness and encouraging conversation about mental health and wellbeing throughout March.

First-team players and United greats will liaise with various age groups during the initiative, including current club captain Maguire.

ℹ️ #MUAcademy has today launched an innovative Mental Health Awareness Month to raise awareness and encourage conversation around mental health ?#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 2, 2022

“Manchester United does fantastic work in this area across the first-team, academy and in the community,” the England international said.

“I am looking forward to supporting the academy in my role as mental health awareness month ambassador.

“I know first-hand what players experience when they are developing and, as club captain, I am always there to support them as they come through the system.

“It is important that everyone feels comfortable to discuss any problems they may have and that as a society we promote good mental health for all.

Harry Maguire joined Manchester United from Leicester in 2019 (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“The awareness month provides the perfect platform to build on the work already being done to promote the mental health and wellbeing of our young players.”

United will share resources and expertise with fellow European giants Bayern Munich and Benfica, with staff and players to wear the Mental Health Foundation’s green ribbon throughout March.

United head of academy Nick Cox said: “We are really proud of the extensive work that we do in supporting the mental health of our players and staff.

Manchester United head of academy Nick Cox (left) with former head of first team development Nicky Butt (Simon Peach/PA)

“Our mental health awareness month enables the academy to build on, and highlight, the key messages of our wider enrichment programme that takes place throughout the season.

“The mental health of our players is just as important as their physical and technical development.