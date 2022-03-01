Notification Settings

Brighton to show solidarity with Ukraine by using yellow and blue third kit

UK & international sportsPublished:

Albion will donate all profit from future sales of the strip to the British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

Brighton will wear yellow and blue at Newcastle this weekend

Brighton will wear the club’s yellow and blue third kit on Saturday as a show of solidarity with Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

The Seagulls will also donate all profit from future sales of the strip – which is the same colours as the Ukrainian flag – to the British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

Albion’s men’s team were due to sport a turquoise change kit for their Premier League game at Newcastle, while the women’s side would have worn the club’s blue and white home strip for their WSL trip to Aston Villa.

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber told his club’s website: “Like so many across the world, everyone at our club is horrified by the invasion of Ukraine, and we add our voice to the many calls for peace.

“We also want to show our full support for the people of Ukraine, and to all those who are suffering innocently from this terrible conflict, not least the many children.

“As a club, and on behalf of our players, staff and supporters, we would also like to recognise and show our respect for the many humanitarian efforts to alleviate the suffering in the region.”

