Alun Wyn Jones to join Wales camp this week to continue his rehabilitation

Six players have been released back to their regions. They will rejoin the squad ahead of France.

Rhys Priestland has been released due to a calf injury and Alun Wyn Jones will attend camp this week to continue his rehabilitation.

FULL STORY ⇨ https://t.co/352E6BKt4j pic.twitter.com/nYdCiO5Si5

— Welsh Rugby Union ? (@WelshRugbyUnion) March 1, 2022