Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson and goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher celebrate with the Carabao Cup trophy

Caoimhin Kelleher won the battle of the second-choice goalkeepers as Liverpool took a record ninth League Cup following an incredible shoot-out.

Kelleher scored the decisive kick with Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga – sent on specifically for the penalties – blazing over as the spot-kicks finished 11-10.

In the Premier League, Marcelo Biesla was sacked as Leeds manager following his side’s 4-0 home defeat to Tottenham, while Christian Eriksen made his Brentford debut eight months after his cardiac arrest at last summer’s European Championships.

Elsewhere, England edged out a spirited Wales at Twickenham in their Six Nations clash, with France beating Scotland to keep their Grand Slam hopes alive.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Caoimhin Kelleher scores the decisive penalty as Liverpool won the Carabao Cup (Nick Potts/PA)

Liverpool celebrate after Kelleher’s attempt finds the back of the net (Nick Potts/PA)

Marcelo Bielsa takes charge of his final match as Leeds manager – a 4-0 home defeat against Tottenham (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Christian Eriksen was given a standing ovation after making his debut for Brentford – eight months on from his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 (Aaron Chown/PA)

Cristiano Ronaldo had a goal disallowed in Manchester United’s 0-0 draw with Watford at Old Trafford (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester City players show their support for Ukraine ahead of their clash against Everton (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George watched England beat Wales at Twickenham on Saturday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Kieran Hardy forces his way over the try line in Wales’ narrow defeat (Adam Davy/PA)

France players celebrate after beating Scotland to keep their Grand Slam hopes alive (Jane Barlow/PA)

Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall fall to the ground in their junior welterweight bout at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow (Steve Welsh)

Rafael Nadal celebrates after he beat Britain’s Cameron Norrie in the Mexican Open final (Eduardo Verdugo/AP)