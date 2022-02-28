Liverpool players revel in Carabao Cup win – Monday’s sporting social

Nice to spend a day out of our tracksuits and trainers to do a glamorous shoot for@hellomagazine21 We loved dressing up and was so much fun!?? The pictures and interview will be in themagazine, which is out today! https://t.co/oos9zkBspo pic.twitter.com/u0u37RsJEY

— Eve Muirhead MBE (@evemuirhead) February 28, 2022