Thomas Tuchel thinks Roman Abramovich’s step back won’t affect his own situation

Roman Abramovich handed the “stewardship and care” of Chelsea to the club's foundation trustees in a statement on Saturday night

Thomas Tuchel believes Roman Abramovich’s step backwards from Chelsea will not affect his own situation at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea owner Abramovich handed the “stewardship and care” of the Blues to the club’s foundation trustees in a statement on Saturday night.

The Russian-Israeli billionaire will retain ownership of Chelsea but will not have any input in decision-making at the west London club.

Abramovich has taken a step back in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with several high-profile Russian businessmen already facing UK government sanctions.

Blues boss Tuchel does not anticipate any change to his daily situation at Stamford Bridge, however, with the German still reporting into the existing football structure at the Premier League outfit.

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea were beaten in the final on Sunday (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Asked how Abramovich’s move would affect him, Tuchel, speaking after Chelsea’s Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool, replied: “I think that will change nothing for me on a daily basis; this is how I understand it.

“I’m in close contact with Marina (Granovskaia) and Petr Cech to run the first team of football at Chelsea Football Club, to take care of this and give my very best to win football matches.

“This will not change, and I think this will not change after yesterday.”

Abramovich released a statement on Saturday night to reveal his step away from day-to-day influence at Chelsea.

That move leaves chairman Bruce Buck as the most senior figure at Stamford Bridge.

“During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities,” read Abramovich’s Saturday statement.

“I have always taken decisions with the club’s best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values.

“That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.

“I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the club, players, staff, and fans.”

Abramovich’s step backwards will not have any bearing on any possible UK government sanctions, but was a decision understood to have been taken solely in Chelsea’s interests.